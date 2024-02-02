Netflix prezentuje nowe filmy, seriale i gry na 2024. Będzie się działo!
To będzie dobry rok dla wszystkich miłośników produkcji Netflix. Nie wierzycie? No to lecimy. 2024 przyniesie jeden z najdłużej wyczekiwanych sezonów w historii, czyli drugą część koreańskiej produkcji Squid Game. To nie wszystko, bo na ekrany powróci również.... Eddie Murphy jako Gliniarz z Beverly Hills.
Netflix potrafi w promowanie, chociaż ostatnio trochę gorzej z jakością ich produkcji. Niemniej jednak wszyscy wyczekują nowych seriali, a także filmów. Wstępne zapowiedzi na ten rok poznaliśmy już jakiś czas temu, ale teraz serwis oficjalnie poinformował o największych tytułach, które wskoczą do oferty na przestrzeni roku.
Jeśli waszych wymagań nie spełnia wspomniany przeze mnie wcześniej drugi sezon Squid Game, to na pewno zainteresują was kolejne wznowienia. W tym roku na słynny posterunek wróci Eddie Murphy w filmie "Gliniarz z Beverly Hills: Axel F. Natomiast lada chwila, bo już w lutym odbędzie się premiera serialowej ekranizacji filmy Avatar, czyli "Awatar: Ostatni Władca Wiatru".
Rok 2024 na Netflix to kolejne sezony kultowych już seriali. Emily w Paryżu wróci z nową odsłoną, podobnie zresztą, jak "Bridgertonowie", na których przyszło nam trochę czekać. "Dyplomatka" to hit poprzedniego roku, dlatego fani dość szybko doczekają się drugiego sezonu. Będzie zatem co oglądać, bo produkcje będą wypuszczane dość regularnie. Netflix to jednak nie tylko filmy i seriale.
Jeśli korzystacie z Netflixa również jako źródła rozrywki gamingowej, to na pewno zainteresują was najnowsze premiery. W 2024 do oferty wskoczy kultowy jeż w "Sonic Mania Plus", a fani przygód będą mogli przedzierać się przez podziemne szlaki w "Hadesie". Interesująco wygląda natomiast gra "Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind", która może wciągnąć miłośników serialu.
Już dostępne
- Amerykański koszmar
- Bracia Sun
- Griselda
- Miłość w spektrum USA S2
- NASCAR: Full Speed
- Porady różowej brygady S8
- Zaufanie: Gra chciwości
Luty
- One Day - February 8.2.2024
- Miłość jest ślepa S6 - 14.2.2024
- The Vince Staples Show - 15.2.2024
- Al Rawabi School for Girls S2 - 15.2.2024
- Ready, Set, Love - 15.2.2024
- Rhythm + Flow Italy - 19.2.2024 (1-4) + 26.2.2024 (5-7) + 4.3.2024
- Awatar: Ostatni Władca Wiatru - 22.2.2024
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 - 23.2.2024
- The Mire: Millennium - 28.2.2024
Marzec
- The Gentlemen - w marcu
- The Netflix Slam - 3.3.2024
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race - 4.3.2024
- Full Swing S2 - 6.3.2024
- Supersex - 6.3.2024
- The Signal LS - 7.3.2024
- Książęta S3 - 11.3.2024 ( 1-5) + 18.3.2024 (finał)
- Girls5eva S3 - 14.3.2024
- 3 Body Problem - 21.3.2024
- Is It Cake? S3 - 29.3.2024
Pozostałe w 2024
- Ripley - 4.4.2024
- The Upshaws Part 5 - 18.4.2024
- A Man in Full - wiosna
- Buying Beverly Hills S2 - wiosna
- Netflix Is A Joke Fest
- In Los Angeles
- Bridgerton S3 - 16.05.2024 (część 1) + 13.06.2024 (część 2)
- Różowe lata 90. S2 - lato
- Gang Zielonej Rękawiczki S2 - lato
- Arcane S2 - listopad
Bez daty premiery w 2024
- American Primeval
- Another Self S2
- Anthracite
- The Asunta Case
- The Believers
- Black Doves
- Bodkin
- Cobra Kai S6
- Crooks S1
- Dead Boy Detectives
- The Decameron
- The Diplomat S2
- Echoes of the Past
- Élite S8 (Final Season)
- El Eternauta
- Emily w Paryżu S4
- The Empress S2
- Eric
- Exploding Kittens
- Furies
- Heartstopper S3
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar S1
- The Helicopter Heist
- Jentry Chau vs The Underworld
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
- LaLiga 24
- Miłość jest ślepa Niemcy S1
- Miłość jest ślepa UK S1
- The Madness
- Mo S2
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Night Agent S2
- Nightmares and Daydreams
- No Good Deed
- One Hundred Years of Solitude
- Our Living World
- Our Oceans
- Outer Banks S4
- Outlast S2
- The Perfect Couple
- Perfect Match S2
- Rhythm + Flow S2
- Selling Sunset S8
- Senna
- Sprint
- Squid Game S2
- Supacell
- Sweet Tooth S3
- Terminator: The Anime Series
- Thank You, Next
- To Kill A Monkey S1
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On S3
- The Umbrella Academy S4 (Final Season)
- Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 4
- Unstable S2
- Untitled Erin Foster Show
- Untitled Katseye Global Girl Group Music Series
- Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson Comedy Series
- Vikings: Valhalla S3
Już dostępne
- Kryptoprzekręt
- Śnieżne Bractwo
- W żałobie w drogę
- Skok w przestworzach
- The Kitchen
- Najwspanialsza noc w historii
Luty
- Orion and the dark - 2.2.2024
- Lover, stalker, killer - 9.2.2024
- Players - 14.2.2024
- Einstein and the bomb - 16.2.2024
- Tyler perry’s mea culpa - 23.2.2024
- Through my window: looking at you - 23.2.2024
- Code 8 part ii - 28.2.2024
Marzec
- Spaceman - 1.03.2024
- Damsel - 8.03.2024
- Irish wish - 15.03.2024
- Shirley - 22.03.2024
- The casagrandes movie - 22.03.2024
- The beautiful game - 29.03.2024
Kwiecień
- Woody Woodpecker goes to camp - 12.04.2024
- Rebel moon - part two: the scargiver - 19.04.2024
Maj
- Unfrosted: the pop-tart story - 3.05.2024
- Mother of the bride - 9.05.2024
- Thelma the unicorn - 17.05.2024
Nadchodzące filmy w 2024
- Hit man - 7.06.2024
- Gliniarz z beverly hills: axel f - july 3.07.2024
- The union - 16.08.2024
- Atlas - już w 2024
- Back in action - już w 2024
- Blame the game - już w 2024
- Carry-on - już w 2024
- A family affair - już w 2024
- Family pack - już w 2024
- Ferry 2 - już w 2024
- Gut check: the secret science of eating - już w 2024
- Heart of the hunter - już w 2024
- His three daughters - już w 2024
- Incoming - już w 2024
- Ibelin - już w 2024
- It’s what’s inside - już w 2024
- Lonely planet - już w 2024
- Meet me next christmas - już w 2024
- Mountain queen: the summits of lhakpa sherpa - już w 2024
- Our little secret - już w 2024
- Pedro páramo - już w 2024
- Power - już w 2024
- Rez ball - już w 2024
- Saving bikini bottom: the sandy cheeks movie - już w 2024
- Scoop - już w 2024
- Six triple eight - już w 2024
- Spellbound - już w 2024
- The deliverance - już w 2024
- The imaginary - już w 2024
- The piano lesson - już w 2024
- The platform 2 - już w 2024
- The shadow strays - już w 2024
- The tearsmith - już w 2024
- That christmas - już w 2024
- Time cut - już w 2024
- Ultraman: rising - już w 2024
- Uglies - już w 2024
- Uprising - już w 2024
- What jennifer did - już w 2024
- Woman of the hour - już w 2024
- Joy - już w 2024