Netflix potrafi w promowanie, chociaż ostatnio trochę gorzej z jakością ich produkcji. Niemniej jednak wszyscy wyczekują nowych seriali, a także filmów. Wstępne zapowiedzi na ten rok poznaliśmy już jakiś czas temu, ale teraz serwis oficjalnie poinformował o największych tytułach, które wskoczą do oferty na przestrzeni roku.

Jeśli waszych wymagań nie spełnia wspomniany przeze mnie wcześniej drugi sezon Squid Game, to na pewno zainteresują was kolejne wznowienia. W tym roku na słynny posterunek wróci Eddie Murphy w filmie "Gliniarz z Beverly Hills: Axel F. Natomiast lada chwila, bo już w lutym odbędzie się premiera serialowej ekranizacji filmy Avatar, czyli "Awatar: Ostatni Władca Wiatru".

Rok 2024 na Netflix to kolejne sezony kultowych już seriali. Emily w Paryżu wróci z nową odsłoną, podobnie zresztą, jak "Bridgertonowie", na których przyszło nam trochę czekać. "Dyplomatka" to hit poprzedniego roku, dlatego fani dość szybko doczekają się drugiego sezonu. Będzie zatem co oglądać, bo produkcje będą wypuszczane dość regularnie. Netflix to jednak nie tylko filmy i seriale.

Jeśli korzystacie z Netflixa również jako źródła rozrywki gamingowej, to na pewno zainteresują was najnowsze premiery. W 2024 do oferty wskoczy kultowy jeż w "Sonic Mania Plus", a fani przygód będą mogli przedzierać się przez podziemne szlaki w "Hadesie". Interesująco wygląda natomiast gra "Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind", która może wciągnąć miłośników serialu.

Już dostępne



Amerykański koszmar

Bracia Sun

Griselda

Miłość w spektrum USA S2

NASCAR: Full Speed

Porady różowej brygady S8

Zaufanie: Gra chciwości

Luty

One Day - February 8.2.2024

Miłość jest ślepa S6 - 14.2.2024

The Vince Staples Show - 15.2.2024

Al Rawabi School for Girls S2 - 15.2.2024

Ready, Set, Love - 15.2.2024

Rhythm + Flow Italy - 19.2.2024 (1-4) + 26.2.2024 (5-7) + 4.3.2024

Awatar: Ostatni Władca Wiatru - 22.2.2024

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S6 - 23.2.2024

The Mire: Millennium - 28.2.2024

Marzec

The Gentlemen - w marcu

The Netflix Slam - 3.3.2024

Hot Wheels Let’s Race - 4.3.2024

Full Swing S2 - 6.3.2024

Supersex - 6.3.2024

The Signal LS - 7.3.2024

Książęta S3 - 11.3.2024 ( 1-5) + 18.3.2024 (finał)

Girls5eva S3 - 14.3.2024

3 Body Problem - 21.3.2024

Is It Cake? S3 - 29.3.2024

Pozostałe w 2024

Ripley - 4.4.2024

The Upshaws Part 5 - 18.4.2024

A Man in Full - wiosna

Buying Beverly Hills S2 - wiosna

Netflix Is A Joke Fest

In Los Angeles

Bridgerton S3 - 16.05.2024 (część 1) + 13.06.2024 (część 2)

Różowe lata 90. S2 - lato

Gang Zielonej Rękawiczki S2 - lato

Arcane S2 - listopad





Bez daty premiery w 2024

American Primeval

Another Self S2

Anthracite

The Asunta Case

The Believers

Black Doves

Bodkin

Cobra Kai S6

Crooks S1

Dead Boy Detectives

The Decameron

The Diplomat S2

Echoes of the Past

Élite S8 (Final Season)

El Eternauta

Emily w Paryżu S4

The Empress S2

Eric

Exploding Kittens

Furies

Heartstopper S3

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar S1

The Helicopter Heist

Jentry Chau vs The Underworld

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

LaLiga 24

Miłość jest ślepa Niemcy S1

Miłość jest ślepa UK S1

The Madness

Mo S2

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Night Agent S2

Nightmares and Daydreams

No Good Deed

One Hundred Years of Solitude

Our Living World

Our Oceans

Outer Banks S4

Outlast S2

The Perfect Couple

Perfect Match S2

Rhythm + Flow S2

Selling Sunset S8

Senna

Sprint

Squid Game S2

Supacell

Sweet Tooth S3

Terminator: The Anime Series

Thank You, Next

To Kill A Monkey S1

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On S3

The Umbrella Academy S4 (Final Season)

Unsolved Mysteries, Volume 4

Unstable S2

Untitled Erin Foster Show

Untitled Katseye Global Girl Group Music Series

Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson Comedy Series

Vikings: Valhalla S3

Już dostępne

Kryptoprzekręt

Śnieżne Bractwo

W żałobie w drogę

Skok w przestworzach

The Kitchen

Najwspanialsza noc w historii

Luty

Orion and the dark - 2.2.2024

Lover, stalker, killer - 9.2.2024

Players - 14.2.2024

Einstein and the bomb - 16.2.2024

Tyler perry’s mea culpa - 23.2.2024

Through my window: looking at you - 23.2.2024

Code 8 part ii - 28.2.2024

Marzec

Spaceman - 1.03.2024

Damsel - 8.03.2024

Irish wish - 15.03.2024

Shirley - 22.03.2024

The casagrandes movie - 22.03.2024

The beautiful game - 29.03.2024

Kwiecień

Woody Woodpecker goes to camp - 12.04.2024

Rebel moon - part two: the scargiver - 19.04.2024

Maj

Unfrosted: the pop-tart story - 3.05.2024

Mother of the bride - 9.05.2024

Thelma the unicorn - 17.05.2024



Nadchodzące filmy w 2024

Hit man - 7.06.2024

Gliniarz z beverly hills: axel f - july 3.07.2024

The union - 16.08.2024

Atlas - już w 2024

Back in action - już w 2024

Blame the game - już w 2024

Carry-on - już w 2024

A family affair - już w 2024

Family pack - już w 2024

Ferry 2 - już w 2024

Gut check: the secret science of eating - już w 2024

Heart of the hunter - już w 2024

His three daughters - już w 2024

Incoming - już w 2024

Ibelin - już w 2024

It’s what’s inside - już w 2024

Lonely planet - już w 2024

Meet me next christmas - już w 2024

Mountain queen: the summits of lhakpa sherpa - już w 2024

Our little secret - już w 2024

Pedro páramo - już w 2024

Power - już w 2024

Rez ball - już w 2024

Saving bikini bottom: the sandy cheeks movie - już w 2024

Scoop - już w 2024

Six triple eight - już w 2024

Spellbound - już w 2024

The deliverance - już w 2024

The imaginary - już w 2024

The piano lesson - już w 2024

The platform 2 - już w 2024

The shadow strays - już w 2024

The tearsmith - już w 2024

That christmas - już w 2024

Time cut - już w 2024

Ultraman: rising - już w 2024

Uglies - już w 2024

Uprising - już w 2024

What jennifer did - już w 2024

Woman of the hour - już w 2024

Joy - już w 2024